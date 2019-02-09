Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonor Maria Aloisio. View Sign

On February, 4, 2019, Leonor Maria (Lopez) Aloisio, passed away at the age of 75 in Vista, CA. Leonor was born on June 16, 1943 in Cienfuegos, Cuba to Jose and Leonor (Meruelo) Lopez. She had a happy childhood in Cienfuegos, but circumstances took her and her family away from her beloved "Luna Cienfuegera", and they emigrated to Miami. There she attended high school at the Academy of the Assumption (Bay Haven) on Biscayne Bay, where she learned to love her "Moon Over Miami" as much as her childhood home. Shortly after graduating from high school, she married Ralph Symons and found herself in the role of dutiful wife and loving mother. She considered her role as a mother supremely important and through the many trials and tribulations a family can face, she was the foundation that ensured success in the face of difficulty. After her divorce and later marriage to Tony Aloisio, it was her love and caring nature that merged two families together and created new bonds that complemented the old. Leonor also built a successful career in travel and international marketing spanning National Airlines, Pan Am and later Royal Caribbean Cruises. She used her professional knowledge to her advantage, taking opportunities to enjoy her love of exploration. During her life, she circled the globe, visiting many countries on six different continents. Equally at home at a society New Year's Eve party in Hong Kong or camping in Wyoming, she enjoyed immersing herself in different cultures and experiences. Her home was full of the art and other memories she collected on such trips. Her kitchen was also a source of joy, as she was a practiced chef. Nobody could turn down an offer to eat a meal that she created, whether it was a traditional Cuban picadillo or a creation of her own, built from her library of cookbooks and modified by her own special touch. Once the demanding years of motherhood had passed and she had a little more free time, she took it upon herself to achieve the goal that had eluded her earlier in life and she was proud to call herself an alumna of Barry University, graduating in 1999. Later in her life, she did not rest on her laurels. While her happiest role was that of loving grandmother, she still sought new experiences. She went skydiving on her 60th birthday and even tried her hand at acting, appearing in a Miami TV commercial after a friend suggested she would be perfect for the role of "hip Cuban grandmother". Leonor's enthusiasm and love of life was an inspiration to all, especially her family, who will miss her terribly. Leonor was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tony and her sister Betty Eber. She is survived by her sons, Craig (Laura) and Jeff (Janet) and her grandchildren Colin and Chloe Symons. ??A memorial mass will be held in Miami, FL on June 28th 2019 at St. Kieran Catholic Church, 3605 S. Miami Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National in memory of Leonor Aloisio.

3605 S Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33133

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.