Leslie Ray Gory passed with his family in his home on Monday, September 30th, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a loving husband to his wife, Dallas, of 53 years and together they raised three sons. The love of his family was the foundation of his being. Not only did he share his successes with his family, but, celebrated the achievements of each family member as if they were his. As time passed, he enjoyed the transition from father to friend. Vacations, sporting events and fine bottles of wine became the family norm. He was native Miamian who had a passion for his family and living life to the fullest. Les will be remembered by his peers in the roofing industry as a legend because of his inspirational work ethic, selflessness and the personal touch that he brought into every situation. He was a strong believer in the importance of investing in people and was always proud of their accomplishments. He cherished being a mentor and was willing to impart his years of experience on all. Les is survived by his wife, Dallas; his three sons: James, Michael and Christopher; Mother: Margaret Gory; two daughter in laws: Lisa and Erika; soon to be daughter-in-law: Cecelia; seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Lucas, Charlie, Matthew, Vincent, Gianna and Hayden. The visitation will be held at the Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes from 7 PM to 10 PM on Thursday, October 3rd. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of The Lakes in Miami Lakes on Friday, October, 4th at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery in Doral. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers to please provide a charitable donation to Cure PSP at

