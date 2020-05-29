Dr. Lester P. Hartswick was born in Washington, D.C. in 1955 to Dorothy M. and John R. Hartswick. He was raised in St. Petersburg, FL and later moved to Miami, FL to attend medical school at the University of Miami where he received training in both anesthesiology and later psychiatry. He was a proud Navy Veteran and worked as a Psychiatrist at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center in Miami, FL. He died on May 7th, 2020. He will be missed by his many friends and "pumpkins". We love you Les. You will be forever in our hearts.



