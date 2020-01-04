LEVIN, HUGUETTE 8/6/27-1/2/20. Born in Paris, France, moved to US in 1946. Lived in New York and New Jersey and in 1975 moved to Florida residing at Jade Winds Condominium in No. Miami Beach 44 yrs. Recently at The Sterling, Aventura. Survived by her daughter, Sylviane Ward. Many thanks for the love and friendship extended by Sarah, close friend; Maria, step granddaughter; faithful friend Christina; wonderful caregiver Latoya and all the kind staff at The Sterling. Huguette loved to cook, and she loved her deceased son in law Jim Ward. She lived a long and interesting life. Sylviane is thankful for the care provided at The Sterling, Jackson North Medical Center and by Vitas Inpatient Unit at North Shore Hospital. A memorial service will be held at St. Fort's Funeral Home, 16480 NE 19th Ave, No. Miami Beach, Fl. 33162, on Monday January 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm. Refreshments to follow at St. Fort's.

