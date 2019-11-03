Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis DeBlois Milledge Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLEDGE, LEWIS DeBLOIS, JR., known to all who loved him as "Brother," died on Friday, October 25, 2019.He was surrounded by his family, music and fellowship.Brother was born in "old Miamuh" on January 6, 1940, to parents Lucille and DeBlois Milledge.He graduated from University of Florida Law School and practiced real estate and probate law in Miami for over 50 years.He is survived by his wife, Sandy Milledge; his daughters, DeBlois Milledge, Dempsey Hicks and Lucinda Clausing; his stepchildren, Scott Church, Sarah Israel, Luis Villa (and wife Krissa), and Daniel Villa; his sons-in-law, Chris Clausing and Wyatt Hicks; grandchildren, Austin and Cameron Gray, Christopher Clausing, Wyatt, Grace and Annabelle Hicks, and Asa Villa-Nichols.His extended family includes many dear friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. His gentle spirit and sense of humor were an inspiration to all who knew him.He was a faithful Christian servant and a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables.Brother spent his retirement working at the Tropical Audubon Society in South Miami, where he oversaw the removal of exotic plants and the fostering of native ones. He organized many volunteer work days there and provided leadership for several Eagle Scout projects.In the 1970s Brother led his Boy Scout troop on wild adventures across the country in The Blue Moose, a light blue school bus adorned with an impressive rack of antlers!Later he made time to show any child who came into his life how to love the great outdoors and sheltered us all under his charmingly tattered umbrella.His example of how to be kind and patient and honor God, teaching us to love the beautiful gifts of nature, is his lasting legacy. Sharon Scott Milledge, mother of his three daughters, who died in 1992, is remembered today as well. Brother was well known for his morning devotions, often guided by a simple Psalm, like this one: "My feet have kept to Your path, my footsteps have not faltered" (Psalm 17:5). In Brother's memory donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables or to the Tropical Audubon Society in his name.A service and memorial for Brother will be held in January 2020.

MILLEDGE, LEWIS DeBLOIS, JR., known to all who loved him as "Brother," died on Friday, October 25, 2019.He was surrounded by his family, music and fellowship.Brother was born in "old Miamuh" on January 6, 1940, to parents Lucille and DeBlois Milledge.He graduated from University of Florida Law School and practiced real estate and probate law in Miami for over 50 years.He is survived by his wife, Sandy Milledge; his daughters, DeBlois Milledge, Dempsey Hicks and Lucinda Clausing; his stepchildren, Scott Church, Sarah Israel, Luis Villa (and wife Krissa), and Daniel Villa; his sons-in-law, Chris Clausing and Wyatt Hicks; grandchildren, Austin and Cameron Gray, Christopher Clausing, Wyatt, Grace and Annabelle Hicks, and Asa Villa-Nichols.His extended family includes many dear friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. His gentle spirit and sense of humor were an inspiration to all who knew him.He was a faithful Christian servant and a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables.Brother spent his retirement working at the Tropical Audubon Society in South Miami, where he oversaw the removal of exotic plants and the fostering of native ones. He organized many volunteer work days there and provided leadership for several Eagle Scout projects.In the 1970s Brother led his Boy Scout troop on wild adventures across the country in The Blue Moose, a light blue school bus adorned with an impressive rack of antlers!Later he made time to show any child who came into his life how to love the great outdoors and sheltered us all under his charmingly tattered umbrella.His example of how to be kind and patient and honor God, teaching us to love the beautiful gifts of nature, is his lasting legacy. Sharon Scott Milledge, mother of his three daughters, who died in 1992, is remembered today as well. Brother was well known for his morning devotions, often guided by a simple Psalm, like this one: "My feet have kept to Your path, my footsteps have not faltered" (Psalm 17:5). In Brother's memory donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables or to the Tropical Audubon Society in his name.A service and memorial for Brother will be held in January 2020.

