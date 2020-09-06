M. Lewis Hall, Jr, died on August 31, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and friends at the age of 96. Lew was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on August 14, 1924. His father, after serving as the first city attorney for Ft. Lauderdale, moved his family to the small town of Miami where he and General Hedrick formed the law firm of Hall & Hedrick. Lew graduated from Coral Gables Elementary School, attended Ponce and the Riverside Military Academy. He served as an officer in the Army Air Corp during WWII, then graduated from Princeton University and Harvard Law School. In 1950, after clerking for the Florida Supreme Court, Lew returned to Miami and joined the law firm of Hall & Hedrick where he practiced for over 50 years. That same year he married the love of his life Muriel Fisher Hall, a native Miamian. The two soulmates recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Lew was an enthusiastic civic leader serving as president of most every organization he joined. He served as the campaign chairman of U.S. Senator Spessard Holland, president of the Dade County Bar Association, president of the Orange Bowl Committee, president of the Coral Gables Youth Center foundation, the Miami Club and the first vice-president of the Council of 100. Besides the law, Lew's passion was raising cattle on his ranch in DeSoto County and his farm outside Elsberry Missouri. He spent countless hours on horseback on the prairie working his cows. Lew dearly loved to hunt too and constantly entertained his friends on weekend hunting trips at the ranch. Lew was a wonderful man, great father, and good friend to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife, Muriel, his two sons, M. Lewis Hall, III, his wife Kay, their children Miles and Emily and Judge Don T. Hall, his wife Cynthia and their children Parker and Casey, his brother, Judge Vince Hall and cousin J.P. Vaughn He was preceded in death by his brother Frank Hall and his granddaughter Allison



