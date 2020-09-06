Jack Lieberman Jack, a beloved South Florida activist for social justice, passed away on Sunday, August 30 of COVID-19 at age 70 after being hospitalized for several weeks. Jack was born on July 11, 1950 in Philadelphia. At the young age of 18 he took part in the Poor People's Campaign of Martin Luther King, Jr. by helping to build "Resurrection City," a temporary squatter community of 3,000 wooden tents in Washing, D.C. From that point on, he continued a long life of social activism, gaining a huge following of friends and fans. As a college student at FSU in the late 1960's, Jack was known as "Radical Jack," where he became a member of the Students for a Democratic Society and was expelled from FSU for teaching a course on revolutionary politics. He met his life partner, Marilyn Markus, while they worked together on social justice efforts on the campus of City College of New York. They married in 1975 and moved to Miami, where Jack soon became active in South Florida immigration and other social justice causes. In 1978, Jack became a co-founder of the Haitian Refugee Center in Miami, and an outspoken advocate for the rights of Haitian refugees. He was an early member of the Center's board, headed by the late Father Gérard Jean-Juste. Most recently, he served on the board of Miami's Family Action Network Movement (FANM). FANM's Executive Director Marleine Bastien noted, "Jack was a mentor, a dear brother, an organizer and a fighter for all of our rights. Wherever, whenever there was a cause to organize, a wrong to right, money to raise, materials to donate, Jack was always always there." In 2014, the Greater Miami Chapter of the ACLU awarded Jack the Stanley Milledge Lifetime Achievement Award for his persistent and effective activism for inclusion, equity, social justice and peace. Jack was also an entrepreneur. He started his own company, Compubargains, in 1990, and in 2005, partnered with Bolivarian Youth activist Michael Martinez to found Progressive Rags, a clearing house for liberal and radical political action paraphernalia. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Marilyn, his devoted children Matthew Lieberman and Marah Lieberman; his loving sister Yvonne (Terry) Spector (Dan); brother-in-law Ed Markus (Frank); nephews Lew, Adam (Morgan), Neal (Melissa ); niece Brooke (Victor), grandnieces and nephews (Emily, Maya, Evan, Ava, Brandon and Max). Also surviving are his best friend and comrade of 50 years, Marty Goodman; co-workers and friends Mike Martinez and Jim Panjabi; and a cadre of progressive activists that he worked tirelessly with for over 50 years to make the world a better place. Memorial donations can be made at GoFundMe.com/Jack
& Marilyn Lieberman Medical Funds or to your favorite charity
.