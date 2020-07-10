1/
Lila Friedman
Lila passed away on July 7, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Miami, Florida for all of her adult life. She was very proud of her Masters in Social Work, enjoyed quilting and was very proud of her work, and extremely fond of her quilting group of friends. Lila was preceded in death by her husband William Friedman, and son Kent Friedman, and survived by her daughter Pamela Friedman Kong (and Leslie Kong); sister Meraida Polak (and Jay Polak) and brother Howard Golden and their children (and their children). There will be a private service family only.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
