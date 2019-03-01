TERRY, LILA K. Our beloved mother, age 84, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 2:42 PM after a long battle with Emphysema/COPD. She is survived by her 3 children; Stephanie L. D'Amore, Andrea F. Terry, and Seth L. Terry. Special thanks to the staff at Memorial Hospital West and Season's Hospice for the kindness and care they showed our mother.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila K. Terry.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2019