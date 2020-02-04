ROSTHAL, Lila of Miami formerly of NYC passed away January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert Rosthal, loving mother of Suzy Osborne (Ron) & Jill Dubin (Josh), cherished grandmother of Alison Dubin (Alex) Goldberg, Kimberly (Jordan) Nevo, Robin Osborne & Jeffrey Osborne, adored great-grandmother of Ryan & Tyler. We would like to thank her wonderful caregivers Pauline, Roma & Seasons Hospice. Lila enjoyed a successful career alongside her daughters at their business ClothesCall. Private family service and internment were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 4, 2020