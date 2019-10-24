Lili Binstock

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lili Binstock.
Service Information
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL
33024
(954)-963-2400
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BINSTOCK, LILI Of Hallandale Beach, FL passed away October 22, 2019. Loving mother of Shirley (Abraham) Apterer; cherished grandmother of Ravit, Tamar, Dana, Helit and Oren; adored great-grandmother of 8. Lili was born in Russia and was a holocaust survivor. Chapel service 10 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Levitt Weinstein/Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Ave., Hollywood, FL 33024. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details