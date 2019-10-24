BINSTOCK, LILI Of Hallandale Beach, FL passed away October 22, 2019. Loving mother of Shirley (Abraham) Apterer; cherished grandmother of Ravit, Tamar, Dana, Helit and Oren; adored great-grandmother of 8. Lili was born in Russia and was a holocaust survivor. Chapel service 10 am Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Levitt Weinstein/Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N. 72 Ave., Hollywood, FL 33024. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 24, 2019