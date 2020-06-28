Lilian Brandt

Lillian Brandt, 89 of Miami, Florida went into the presence of the Lord on June 16, 2020. Lilly was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 27, 1931. At the age of seventeen, she came to Miami to begin an extraordinary life. Her greatest desire was to be a nurse. She worked hard to achieve her goal and during those years she married her Key West Conch, Charlie and with her two children, Lenore and Dennis, she continued to work and raise a family while finishing school to become an RN. The majority of her nursing career was spent with Victor Dembrow, MD, where she cared for her patients with dignity and empathy as they dealt with cancer. She loved her job and made lasting friendships with her coworkers and patients. After twenty-five years she retired, however it wasn't long after that, she missed her calling and was soon back to work at Aran Eye Association. Lilly would continue to care for those who needed her nursing skills and compassion until she was eighty. We are very proud of all of her accomplishments. She was an incredible wife and mother, who raised her children with love and support, as well as adoring her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart. She had fifty-eight years of wedded bliss with her husband Charlie. Throughout her life she was involved in many actives with her church, St. Augustine and the Coral Gables Music Club. She loved University of Miami football and could be found at the games every Saturday. Lilly was an amazing seamstress, an avid gardener, she also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. According to her neighbors she was their official mother and grandmother. Lillian is survived by her son Dennis and his wife Lari, her daughter Lenore and her husband Kim along with their three sons, TK (wife Tammy), Brian, and Michael, and of course her wonderful great granddaughters Hayli, Charli, and Chloe. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30PM on July 10, at St. Augustine Church in Coral Gables. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19, the service will also be streamed live. Please contact Dennis if you'd like this information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Augustine Church Attention: Homeless Ministry.



