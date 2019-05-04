LILLIAN BILSKER

BILSKER, LILLIAN , 96 Lillian Bilsker, n‚e Barenberg, a beautiful "woman of valor" passed away on May 3, 2019. A 73 year resident of Miami-Dade County, Lillian was born in Boston, MA. She was retired from her position as a paralegal for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Lillian was predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph. She is survived by her sons Stanley Bilsker (Mary Greenstein), Martin Bilsker, David Bilsker (Avi Downes), daughter Ruth Bilsker-Valle, former daughter-in-law Beverly Eisenstadt, grandchildren Miriam, Daniel, Jonah and Abigail Bilsker, James and Joseph Valle and three great-grandchildren. Lillian was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Funeral services followed by interment and graveside services to be held on Sunday, May 5th, at 11 AM at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels Mt. Nebo (Kendall) 5900 SW 77th Avenue, Miami 33143.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 4, 2019
