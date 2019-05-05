CLOSIUS, LILLIAN F. Born on February 21, 1938, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Lillian was born in Brooklyn, NY. She married in 1957 and moved to Long Island in 1962 to start her family. In 1973, she moved to Florida where she lived the rest of her life. Lillian was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert, in 2011, and is survived by her son, Robert Closius, daughter, Carolyn (Carlos) Jarro, son, Richard (Janine) Closius and eight grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5-9PM Monday, May 6 with a wake service at 7pm at Stanfill Funeral Home. Mass will be on Tuesday, May 7 at 1pm at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120 Street.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 5, 2019