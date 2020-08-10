1/1
Lillian Mathews Wetherington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WETHERINGTON, LILLIAN MATHEWS Born to a pioneer Miami, Florida family on August 16, 1923, Lillian Mathews Wetherington passed away August 5, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. A loving wife of sixty-seven years to the late George L. Wetherington, she is survived by her devoted son, Ronald W. Wetherington, also of Ocala, Fl. The viewing will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-629-7171) from 5-7pm on Monday, August 10, 2020. The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-622-3244) at eleven o'clock a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. You may remotely attend Mrs. Wetherington's service by logging on to https://client.tribucast.com/ tcid/978711783 Immediately following the funeral services, the internment will be at Highland Memorial Park at 1515 Northeast 3rd Street, Ocala 34470 (352-369-1020). Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Sounds like your mama was indeed a special lady ,Ron. Thoughts are with you during this time of sadness and memories.
Pamela Stafford
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved