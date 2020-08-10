WETHERINGTON, LILLIAN MATHEWS Born to a pioneer Miami, Florida family on August 16, 1923, Lillian Mathews Wetherington passed away August 5, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. A loving wife of sixty-seven years to the late George L. Wetherington, she is survived by her devoted son, Ronald W. Wetherington, also of Ocala, Fl. The viewing will be at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 East Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-629-7171) from 5-7pm on Monday, August 10, 2020. The funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1126 E. Silver Springs Boulevard, Ocala, FL 34470 (352-622-3244) at eleven o'clock a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, August 11, 2020. You may remotely attend Mrs. Wetherington's service by logging on to https://client.tribucast.com/
tcid/978711783 Immediately following the funeral services, the internment will be at Highland Memorial Park at 1515 Northeast 3rd Street, Ocala 34470 (352-369-1020). Online condolences may be left at www.hiers-baxley.com
.