Lillian R. Larkin (nee Kuhar) of Hollywood, FL, formerly of Hallandale, FL and Wallington, NJ, passed away on June 17, 2019. Mrs. Larkin was born in Wallington to John and Mary Kuhar on October 5, 1924. She graduated from Pope Pius XII High School in Passaic, NJ. Lillian worked for the Bergen County NJ Drug Abuse Office. She was also a lifetime member of St. Mary's Church in Passaic. Lilly moved to Hallandale with her husband Ed in the 1980's. She joined St. Charles and became the full time sacristan for many years. Later, Lilly joined Annunciation Catholic Church in West Park, FL., and was their full-time sacristan, headed Eucharistic Adoration and was a member of the morning prayer group. Lillian spent her final 3 years at Lakeview Assisted Living in West Park, FL where her prayer group and friends could visit her. She will be greatly missed by her South Florida Family. Lillian is predeceased by her husband, Edward S. Larkin. They were married in 1978 and spent 13 wonderful years together. She often lovingly referred to him by his middle name, Swain. Lil also loved her feline friends - Butterball, Pasha, Hershey and Shelby. Lillian is survived by her nephew John Meyers of Suffern, NY; grandnephews Stephen Meyers and wife Taylor of Oceanside, NY; Alexander Meyers of Hoboken, NJ, Christopher Meyers of Bellvue, CO; Spencer Meyers of New York City; and grandniece Stephanie Meyers of San Francisco, CA. She is predeceased by her parents John and Mary; brothers John and Stephen; sisters Mae Bitzak and Helen Meyers; and nephew Charles Meyers. A funeral mass and Memorial Service will be held at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3781 SW 39th St., West Park, FL 33023 on Sat. July 27 at 11:00 AM.

