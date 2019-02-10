CHEN SEE, Lillian Yvonne, nee Look Hong, died peacefully in Miami on Feb. 3, 2019, aged 83. Widow of the late Pat Chen See. Mother of Suzanne (Thomas) Read, Debbie (Tony) Chin and Patrick Anthony (Julia). Grandmother of Tim, Suzy, Daniel, Adrian, Alison, Christopher, Tyler, Justin, and Johnny. Great-grandmother of Quinn. Sister of Cecilia, Pauline (Kin) Mak, the late Marian (Jeff) Lodenquai, William (Jeanne) and Bobby (Cecile). A longtime owner of Quality Foliage, Inc., Florida City. Visitation at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South, 11665 SW 117 Ave, Miami, on Monday, Feb. 11, 6-10 pm. Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary St. Richard's Church, 7500 SW 152 St., Palmetto Bay, on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lillian's memory are welcomed by Heart and Stroke (http://www.heartandstroke.ca/) OR the Missionaries of the Poor (https:missionforthepoor.org).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Yvonne Nee Look Hong Chen See.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 10, 2019