Green, Thomas Lincoln died at the age of 84 after a long illness. The son of Simon and Ruth Green, he was born and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and was an all-around athlete during his years at Shaker Heights High School. Tom graduated cum laude from Dartmouth College and earned his MBA from Amos Tuck School of Business and Administration. His career began at R.H. Macy & Co., New York; it was in the Big Apple where he met Carol, his wife of 58 years. In 1962 they married and (in his Morris Minor convertible) drove to Miami where he began a fruitful association with Jordan Marsh Florida until 1983 when he left as Senior Vice President of Marketing. He then joined Playbill Publishing as President of Sales and remained in that position until his retirement in 2016. Both jobs afforded him the opportunity to visit foreign and domestic locales, and rub shoulders with numerous cultural icons. (When Sophia Loren came to Jordan Marsh for an Italy promotion, Tom was tasked with showing her around the store; he was so enamored that when he introduced her to Carol, he temporarily forgot his wife's name. Carol forgave him. Eventually.) Tom believed in the importance of community service and some of his many civic activities included: Board of Trustees and Advisory Board for Temple Israel of Greater Miami; President of the Guardianship Program of Dade County; Chairman of the March of Dimes, South Florida; Director/Secretary, Community Television Foundation, WPBT-Channel 2. He was also an adjunct professor at FIU and Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Miami International University of Art & Design. Tom was President of the Advertising Federation; he was named Ad Fed's Person of the Year in 1988 and received Ad Fed's Silver Medal Award in 1995. He was also a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1968. Tom was one of the good guys, a man of unbridled optimism and moral authority, a raconteur extraordinaire, someone who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Fun time: weekend golf and tennis; poker with media buddies; camping and fishing trips with his brother Jim; yearly jaunts to Las Vegas with his Playbill associates. He and Carol took frequent trips to Aspen and Santa Fe where they ate, hiked, and enjoyed the art and local scenery. They maintained a wonderful group of friends in Miami, New York, and Texas (Carol's home state) with whom they shared adventures, laughter, and many fond memories. They also enjoyed business and pleasure trips to La La Land, where their son Spencer works as a writer. Tom is survived by Carol and Spencer; Winston and Jaxx, the last of many beloved cats; sister-in-law Marianna Green; nephews Brian Green, Andrew Green (Simona), Steven Hirsh (Kathy), Marlon Hirsh (Fifi), Stuart Hirsh; cousins Matthew and Judy Sonfield, and Quentin and Mara Kopp. He was predeceased by his brother James and sister Nancy Hirsh (Edward). A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a future date.



