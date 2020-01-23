Butka, Linda Bucur, 76, of North Miami, Florida, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on the 19th of January 2020. Linda was born in Detroit Michigan on September 10, 1943, daughter of John and Mary (Cook) Bucur. They moved to Miami in 1945 where Linda graduated from Miami Edison Senior High in 1961. Linda worked as a secretary for many years. Her last position, for almost 22 years, was at Airstron, where it was truly a loving family affair. For most of these years, she enjoyed crocheting new baby afghans and following all the children as they grew. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, being with family and friends, and participating in the altar guild at church. Linda also enjoyed the company of her feline siblings, Levi and Lacy. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert J. Butka ~ Love, Always & Completely. Linda is survived by her daughter, Roberta Butka; brother Dan (Sheryl) Bucur; cousins Barbara Chaffee, Sandra (Bob) Koch and Lauree (Jay) Wolford; nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Pastor Dennis Bartels will be officiating the funeral service to be held at 10am on January 25th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church and burial will follow. Visitation will be held between 4-8pm on January 24th, at Fred Hunter Funeral Home in Hollywood. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or The .

