Linda L. Boucher'

Obituary
,BOUCHER', LINDA L. Passed away at age 79 on June 22nd, at Villa Maria Nursing Center in N. Miami. She lived and thrived there for the past 6 years, while battling Multiple Sclerosis for 58 years of her life. She will be missed beyond words by all that knew her. Linda is survived by her husband, James G. Boucher', 3 children, Randy, Ronny & Lori (Bush) Gattuso. Her sister, Candace (Jones) Nelson. 5 step-children, Jimmy, Michael, Stephen, Perry and Sandy (Scemla) Boucher'. Also 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & 14 step-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Sunny Isles Beach from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on July 27th (her 80th birthday) For venue and address, friends and family only please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in the Miami Herald on July 14, 2019
