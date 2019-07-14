,BOUCHER', LINDA L. Passed away at age 79 on June 22nd, at Villa Maria Nursing Center in N. Miami. She lived and thrived there for the past 6 years, while battling Multiple Sclerosis for 58 years of her life. She will be missed beyond words by all that knew her. Linda is survived by her husband, James G. Boucher', 3 children, Randy, Ronny & Lori (Bush) Gattuso. Her sister, Candace (Jones) Nelson. 5 step-children, Jimmy, Michael, Stephen, Perry and Sandy (Scemla) Boucher'. Also 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & 14 step-grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Sunny Isles Beach from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on July 27th (her 80th birthday) For venue and address, friends and family only please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in the Miami Herald on July 14, 2019