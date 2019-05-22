ORFIN, LINDA Age 69, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Pembroke Pines, formerly of Miami, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born in Coral Gables and lived her entire life in South Florida. Linda had a 30 year career as Director of Medical Records at Baptist Hospital in Miami. Pre-deceased by her parents, Warren and Vida Welborne, her first husband, Mario, and her grandson, Ryan. Lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael; daughter, Ashley (Anthony); son, Michael (Sherry); and granddaughters, Karina, Megan, and Becca. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 24th, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. with a Tribute of a Lifetime Service at 4:30 p.m. at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel. 954-983-6400
Published in the Miami Herald on May 22, 2019