Tager, Linda passed away peacefully on 12/31/19 at the age of 64 following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving sisters Joanne Pitchon and Patty Tager and brother Robert Tager. She is predeceased by her father Harold Tager, mother Suzanne Amikam, and step-father Benjamin Amikam. She was a talented musician and a kind, beautiful, witty, loving daughter and big sister who cared deeply about others and was loved tremendously. Gone too soon, she will be missed forever by her friends and family, including Marie (Gregory) and family, and her nieces and nephews, Darsi, Elisa, Adam, Stephen, Victoria, Jonathan, Julianne, and great nephews Shane and Ryder.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 26, 2020