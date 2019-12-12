Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Wellenhofer Crawford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Crawford, Linda Wellenhofer passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 in Nashville, TN after a prolonged illness. She was guided home under the care of her loving and faithful husband George Crawford, Jr. Linda was born on November 30th , 1940 in Dubois, PA. She was the oldest daughter of Dr. Nelson J. and Ethelyn L. Walter. She was sister to Mollie and Wendy Walter. She and her family moved to Coral Gables, FL in 1953, where she later graduated from Coral Gables Senior High school and Florida State University. Her ambitions took her to Washington, DC where she worked in Florida Senator George Smathers' office. She later met her 1 st husband, John L. Wellenhofer (deceased) while working at Sen. Smathers' Miami campaign office. Linda married and first settled in Downtown Miami then later Coral Gables, FL working for the Coconut Grove Bank in administration. Passion for family, spirituality and music delivered her to life as an accomplished recital pianist and organist. Linda spent the better part of part of two decades pouring her love for these things at First United Methodist Church in Coral Gables, FL. Linda's legendary command of this pursuit was only matched by her love for family, friends, community service, Y.P.O. (Young Patronesses of the Opera) P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization), her loving FSU Pi Phi sisters, the Florida Keys and the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina. She and we were blessed by the lives she shared with two extraordinary men. Her first husband (John Wellenhofer, Jr.) passed away suddenly in 2000. Linda remarried her high school classmate George Crawford, Jr of Nashville TN in 2004. She moved to Nashville, TN from Coral Gables and further immersed herself in Nashville's art and music cultures. George was the answer to Linda's prayers. She remained active and engaged, travelling and living life to its fullest with George beyond expectations. Throughout her life, there was no deadline too close, no project too overwhelming and no heartache too debilitating for Linda. She was the definition of unconditional love, poise and quiet strength. She was strong even at the very end of her time. Linda leaves behind her loyal and loving husband George, two adoring sisters Mollie Stollie of Melbourne FL and Wendy Walter of Port Richey, FL. She also departs this world from loving daughter Robyn E. Miller and son-in law Reverend David Miller of Winter Park, FL, son, John L. Wellenhofer, III and daughter in-law Lauren Wellenhofer of Rocky Mount, NC, caring step children Ellen True and husband David True of Camp Hill, PA, George Crawford, III and wife Camille Crawford of Nashville, TN and 9 fantastic grandchildren (Erin Miller, Noah Miller, Cole Miller, Jack Wellenhofer, Catherine Wellenhofer, Tommy Wellenhofer, Abby True, Jack Crawford & Clay Crawford). A memorial service is planned in her memory for 11am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN (3900 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Impact Singers Youth Choir at First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789 (407) 644-2906 .

Crawford, Linda Wellenhofer passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 in Nashville, TN after a prolonged illness. She was guided home under the care of her loving and faithful husband George Crawford, Jr. Linda was born on November 30th , 1940 in Dubois, PA. She was the oldest daughter of Dr. Nelson J. and Ethelyn L. Walter. She was sister to Mollie and Wendy Walter. She and her family moved to Coral Gables, FL in 1953, where she later graduated from Coral Gables Senior High school and Florida State University. Her ambitions took her to Washington, DC where she worked in Florida Senator George Smathers' office. She later met her 1 st husband, John L. Wellenhofer (deceased) while working at Sen. Smathers' Miami campaign office. Linda married and first settled in Downtown Miami then later Coral Gables, FL working for the Coconut Grove Bank in administration. Passion for family, spirituality and music delivered her to life as an accomplished recital pianist and organist. Linda spent the better part of part of two decades pouring her love for these things at First United Methodist Church in Coral Gables, FL. Linda's legendary command of this pursuit was only matched by her love for family, friends, community service, Y.P.O. (Young Patronesses of the Opera) P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic Educational Organization), her loving FSU Pi Phi sisters, the Florida Keys and the Blue Ridge mountains of North Carolina. She and we were blessed by the lives she shared with two extraordinary men. Her first husband (John Wellenhofer, Jr.) passed away suddenly in 2000. Linda remarried her high school classmate George Crawford, Jr of Nashville TN in 2004. She moved to Nashville, TN from Coral Gables and further immersed herself in Nashville's art and music cultures. George was the answer to Linda's prayers. She remained active and engaged, travelling and living life to its fullest with George beyond expectations. Throughout her life, there was no deadline too close, no project too overwhelming and no heartache too debilitating for Linda. She was the definition of unconditional love, poise and quiet strength. She was strong even at the very end of her time. Linda leaves behind her loyal and loving husband George, two adoring sisters Mollie Stollie of Melbourne FL and Wendy Walter of Port Richey, FL. She also departs this world from loving daughter Robyn E. Miller and son-in law Reverend David Miller of Winter Park, FL, son, John L. Wellenhofer, III and daughter in-law Lauren Wellenhofer of Rocky Mount, NC, caring step children Ellen True and husband David True of Camp Hill, PA, George Crawford, III and wife Camille Crawford of Nashville, TN and 9 fantastic grandchildren (Erin Miller, Noah Miller, Cole Miller, Jack Wellenhofer, Catherine Wellenhofer, Tommy Wellenhofer, Abby True, Jack Crawford & Clay Crawford). A memorial service is planned in her memory for 11am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN (3900 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37205). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Impact Singers Youth Choir at First United Methodist Church of Winter Park, 125 N. Interlachen Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789 (407) 644-2906 . Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close