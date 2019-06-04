Lisa D. Boccard

BOCCARD, LISA D., 57, of Coral Springs, passed away June 2, 2019. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019, 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs. A Mass of Christian Rite will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019, 12:00 pm at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 9950 NW 29th Street, Coral Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lisa Boccard Breast Cancer Fund, www.browardhealth.org/lisaboccard fund. Please leave condolences at www.kraeercoralsprings.com
Published in the Miami Herald on June 4, 2019
