Gore Seifart On Thursday July 9, 2020 Dr Lisa Marie Gore Seifart of Danville and Martinez CA, formerly of Miami, Florida, Washington, D.C. and Kingston, Jamaica, passed away in Miami due to medical complications after surviving a stroke in December 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, two sons, parents, brother and sister, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles. Her family will lay her to rest in Jamaica in a private ceremony. More information available at Stanfill Funeral Home of Pinecrest, Florida (www.stanfillfh.com
).