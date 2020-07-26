STEIN, LISA ROSE, R.N. Caught the trolley to heaven from her home in North Miami, FL. She began her nursing career at Parkway General Hospital (now Jackson North) and in 1984 joined the Hospice movement in it's infancy with what is now Vitas Healthcare. She dedicated the next 32 years to caring for dying patients and their families to ensure peaceful and pain-free passings. She worked at the Vitas inpatient units at North Shore Medical Center, Aventura Medical Center, and Jackson North Medical Center. She is survived by her partner of many years, Robert Aumock; brother, Louis ; sister-in-law, Sally; aunt, Nancy Louis and many wonderful cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
