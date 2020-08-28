Lloyd Eugene Miller, born in Reading Pennsylvania on July 10, 1920, passed away in his home on Sunday, August 23. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday and was honored with a Proclamation on behalf of the mayor of Miami declaring his birthday as Lloyd Miller Day. He served in the US Army from 1942-1944. Lloyd moved to Miami in 1945 and was employed by Pan Am Airways. Lloyd's passion was conservation and he was active in local and environmental affairs since 1947. He served on numerous county boards and committees. He founded the Mangrove Chapter of the environmental organization, Izaak Walton League of America. He received awards from numerous conservation organizations. He was a member of the South Florida National Parks Trust. During retirement in Homestead, he enjoyed growing avocados and tropical fruits. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Miller, granddaughter Patricia Nieto, and stepdaughter Linda Wright. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



