HILDEBRANDT, Lois. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Lois Hildebrandt, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a dedicated supporter of the medical center. Lois and her late husband, Sanford ("Sandy"), met in Miami Beach after both moving here as teens and, as a couple, became pillars in the community. Lois was an avid traveler, a card player, and even a fishing enthusiast, but her favorite activity was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a patron of the arts, and also gave to charitable causes in health care, education, and the Jewish faith. Her generosity was only outmeasured by her kindness and warmth. She was accepting of everyone, and will be remembered for her compassion and enthusiastic spirit. Lois is survived by her daughter Jo Ann Laskin and her husband Roni, son Mark and his wife Jo Ann; daughter Lisa Druckman (deceased) and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren Stephanie Farbman and her husband, Mathew, Jonathan (deceased), Jamie Jerome and her husband, Jonathan, Jessica and her fiancé, Landon Ray, Kevin Druckman, and Courtney Druckman; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Shane, Skylar and Jordan. Lois and Sandy Hildebrandt were supporters of Mount Sinai for over two decades and were members of the Society of Mount Sinai. Their legacy of giving to provide for others has long been instilled in their children and grandchildren. Mark and Jo Ann Hildebrandt are Doctors of Philanthropy in the Society of Mount Sinai, and Mark is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the former President of the Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation. The emergency center at Mount Sinai also bears the Hildebrandt family name, in recognition of a generous gift from Mark, who wanted to honor and uphold the example of giving set by his parents. "Lois and Sanford created a legacy of giving to Mount Sinai, and they will live on through the generations of their family that have embraced that spirit of giving. Lois will be dearly missed by the Mount Sinai family," commented Steven D. Sonenreich, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Lois' family and her friends. She touched many lives in the community through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

