HILDEBRANDT, LOIS of Aventura, FL, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her daughter JoAnn Laskin and her husband Roni, son Mark Hildebrandt and his wife Jo Ann, and daughter Lisa Druckman (deceased) and her husband Kenneth; grandchildren Stephanie Farbman and her husband Mathew, Jonathan Laskin (deceased), Jamie Jerome and husband Jonathan, Jessica Hildebrandt and fiancé Landon Ray, Kevin Druckman, and Courtney Druckman; and great-grandchildren Jayden, Skylar, Shane, and Jordan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sanford. A memorial service will take place at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12 PM, 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, followed immediately by internment at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes. Should family and friends desire, donations may be made to Mount Sinai Medical Center Foundation, 4300 Alton Road, Asher Building Suite, 100 Miami Beach, FL 33140. The Mark Hildebrandt family is forever grateful and thankful to Dr. Peter Segall, Dr. Seth Gottlieb and all of the wonderful doctors and professionals at Mount Sinai, who were always there for her, and offers a heartfelt thank you to Marsha Thompson who provided care, a gentle touch and love to our mother. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.

