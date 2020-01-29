HILDEBRANDT, LOIS of Aventura, FL. 87, passed away on January 27, 2020. Survived by her children JoAnn Laskin (Roni), their children Stephanie Farbman (Mathew), and Jonathan (deceased), Mark Hildebrandt (Jo Ann), their daughters Jamie Jerome (Jonathan), and Jessica, Lisa Druckman (deceased) (Kenneth), and their children Kevin and Courtney. Her great grandchildren Jayden, Skylar, Shane, and Jordan. Memorial Service will take place at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM. 18840 West Dixie Highway North Miami Beach. Followed immediately by interment at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57th Avenue, Miami Lakes. Should family and friends desire, donations can be made to UM/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Jonathan Laskin Fund, Office of Advancement PO Box 016960 Miami, Fl 33101. She will be greatly missed by all of her family, friends, and those whose lives she touched.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 29, 2020