RICE, Lois (Lynn) M., 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Baptist Hospital. Lois was born in Clarkstown, New York to Bradford and Myrtle Scott on January 12, 1933. A longtime resident of Miami, Florida, she worked for the school system for many years. Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Lee Rice; her daughter, Jo-Ann Paulison; and her son Tracy Lee Rice. She leaves behind her three loving children, Brian Paulison (Adel), Linda Tellez (George), and Nancy Sirolli (Pio); six grandchildren, Christina Lynne Kulacz, Daniel Marcotte, Melissa Sirolli, Ashlee Tellez, Matthew Sirolli, and Megan Tellez Lopez; four great-grandchildren and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel from 6:00pm-10:00pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 28, 2020