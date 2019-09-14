LOIS PICK

PICK, LOIS. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Lois Pick, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Pick was a member of the Founders Club, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Pick's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
