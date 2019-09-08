Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Weller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jones, Lois Weller, 93, of Midlothian, Va. and Miami, Fla., passed away on Friday, August 16,2019 in Miami. She was born June 30, 1926, in Athens, Pa. After attending Penn State, Lois moved to Florida in 1950, where she worked for the Miami -Dade Board of County Commissioners until she met and married William Henry "Rex" Jones Jr. in 1977. She then moved to Midlothian, where they lived happily for 35 years until his death October 1, 2012. She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Hazel Weller; and her beloved husband, William H. Jones Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Glover; brother, Harold "Ike" Weller Jr.; sister, Patricia Gurney and family; niece, Ann Weller; nephews, Mack Weller and Ward Weller; stepdaughter, Terry Jones; stepsons, Clarke C. Jones, Robert P. Jones, William H. Jones III and their families. A celebration of Lois' Life was held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at The Palace Suites, 11377 SW 84 Street, Miami FL. In lieu of flowers, Lois' life may be honored by a donation to the Alzheimer's assosication( ).

