PICK, LOIS "Lolo" WIEN, died peacefully at her home in Aventura Florida on August 11, 2019. She was 90 years old. Lois is predeceased by her beloved parents Ethel and Mortimer Wien and her husbands Richard Shapiro and Maurice Pollack. Lois is lovingly remembered by her children Alan (Linda) Pollack and Amy (Richard Newman) Pollack, her grandchildren Maya Newman and Camille Newman, and her nephews Michael Wien and Jeffrey Wien and niece Linda Murray. Lois was of strong spirit and lived a life she owned through loss and love. The immediate family attended a private memorial service. Donations in honor of Lois should be made to the ASPCA and to the .
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 12, 2019