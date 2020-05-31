Lomazzo Clara
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lomazzo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lomazzo, Clara , 94, a devoted wife, was taken to heaven by angels on Sunday May 10th . Born in Campli, Italy on June 29, 1925, she came to the US in 1938. She lived in Biscayne Park, FL, where she was a resident for many decades. Her joys were being with her family, traveling, and cruising. Clara was the life of the party. Her passion as a realtor led to the founding of Lomazzo Realty. Clara volunteered at St. Rosa Lima Church where she was a member for over 60 years. Predeceased by Joseph, her beloved husband of 64 years, parents, Maria and Italo Fagnanai, brother, Vincent Fagnani, and Sister, Lillian DiMiscio. Survived by nieces Amy Pettit (David), Mary Keegan (Michael), Joyce Flicker (Michael), Christine Montelione (Vincent), Rosemary O'Dowd (Frank), nephew Vincent Fagnani, Jr., 19 great nieces & nephews and 12 great, great nieces & nephews. A special person to all who knew her, she was loving, kindhearted and very generous. Clara will be with us in memories that we shared and she will always be watching over us. Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home June 3rd , viewing 9-12AM. Mass at 1PM St. Rose of Lima.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home
10936 NE 6TH Avenue
Miami, FL 33161
305-757-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved