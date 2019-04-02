Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Lefkowitz. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Lefkowitz announces her passing on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Abraham and Edna Poticha (z'l), she moved to Miami as a teen where she graduated from Beach High. Met Morris "Moe" Lefkowitz, the love her life, to whom she was married until his passing in 1993. She worked at Miami Jai Alai and then at the University of Miami School of Medicine as Secretary to multiple Administrators. She was very active in Pilot Club International where she held many Board positions. Predeceased by husband, Morris Lefkowitz, sister Anna Goldenberg and brother William Poticha. Survived by her loving children Karen (Doug) Weiss, Jay (Gidget) Lefkowitz; Robert (Sherilyn Adler) Lefkowitz, grandchildren Lauren Weiss, Lee (Rachel) Lefkowitz, Evan (Paige) Lefkowitz, and Michael Lefkowitz and four great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her love of family and loyalty to friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ear Peace Foundation or the .

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Lefkowitz announces her passing on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Abraham and Edna Poticha (z'l), she moved to Miami as a teen where she graduated from Beach High. Met Morris "Moe" Lefkowitz, the love her life, to whom she was married until his passing in 1993. She worked at Miami Jai Alai and then at the University of Miami School of Medicine as Secretary to multiple Administrators. She was very active in Pilot Club International where she held many Board positions. Predeceased by husband, Morris Lefkowitz, sister Anna Goldenberg and brother William Poticha. Survived by her loving children Karen (Doug) Weiss, Jay (Gidget) Lefkowitz; Robert (Sherilyn Adler) Lefkowitz, grandchildren Lauren Weiss, Lee (Rachel) Lefkowitz, Evan (Paige) Lefkowitz, and Michael Lefkowitz and four great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her love of family and loyalty to friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ear Peace Foundation or the . Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.