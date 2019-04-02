It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Lefkowitz announces her passing on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to Abraham and Edna Poticha (z'l), she moved to Miami as a teen where she graduated from Beach High. Met Morris "Moe" Lefkowitz, the love her life, to whom she was married until his passing in 1993. She worked at Miami Jai Alai and then at the University of Miami School of Medicine as Secretary to multiple Administrators. She was very active in Pilot Club International where she held many Board positions. Predeceased by husband, Morris Lefkowitz, sister Anna Goldenberg and brother William Poticha. Survived by her loving children Karen (Doug) Weiss, Jay (Gidget) Lefkowitz; Robert (Sherilyn Adler) Lefkowitz, grandchildren Lauren Weiss, Lee (Rachel) Lefkowitz, Evan (Paige) Lefkowitz, and Michael Lefkowitz and four great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her love of family and loyalty to friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ear Peace Foundation or the .
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 2, 2019