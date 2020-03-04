Lorraine Morgan Dengler Shackleford, Age 90, of Miami, FL passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Dainey, to her friends and family, was born December 4, 1929 in Stroudsburg, PA. One of four children born to Nell Stone and R. LeRoy Dengler, she was raised in Mt. Pocono, PA and graduated from Stroudsburg High School and Cornell University. She moved to Miami Florida in the late 1950’s where she married her beloved Bobby Shackleford of Nashville, TN. Married for nearly 60 years she is survived by her five children Robert Shackleford Jr., Dainey DeDonatis, Eleanor Mennell, Alexina Venney and Christopher Shackleford as well as nine grandchildren Katie, Sam, Wyatt, Cooper, Devin, Karly, Charlotte, Ryder and Major. She is also survived by her sister Joan Montgomery of Mt. Pocono, PA and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. Dainey was a beautiful person both inside and out and an amazing mother! She loved her family and friends, all kinds of animals, staying active and fit but also socializing and enjoying life to its fullest. She will be dearly missed.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 4, 2020