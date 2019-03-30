Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for los Reyes Arango Esther Isabel de. View Sign

Esther Isabel de los Reyes Arango, 77, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed peacefully on March 27th surrounded by family. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony Arango, her five children, Jackie and her husband Kurt Weber, Robert and his partner Terry Parker, John and his wife Monica, Lisa, and Cristina and her partner Axy Carrion, her 9 grandchildren, Daniel, Janelle, Dominc, Marcus, Diego, Eva, Sebastian, Rafael, and David, and her devoted pet poodle, Nina. Esther was born in Havana, Cuba in 1941 and arrived in Miami in 1960 at the age of 19, among the first wave of Cuban exiles. She attended college and law school at the University of Miami while balancing work, school, and raising her children. She graduated as one of the first Cuban American women to attend law school at UM. She had an accomplished career in private practice before becoming a Magistrate Judge for the 11th Judicial Circuit. She was active in the Miami legal community and a founding member of the Cuban American Bar Association. Esther was a deeply spiritual and devout Catholic. Her friends and family describe her as an authentic and strong woman who was ahead of her time. She had a passion for reading, cooking, and swimming at her Key Largo home. She was known for enjoying her solo cross-country train adventures. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends, and pets. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives she touched. A funeral service will be held at the Caballero Rivera Funeral Home, 3344 S.W. 8th Street, on Sunday, March 31st from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Church, 900 S.W. 26th Road, on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m., followed by a burial service at Woodlawn North Cemetery in Little Havana.

