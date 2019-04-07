HUERTAS, LOUIS, JR., CAPTAIN Born in Manhattan Feb. 3,1939 to Louis and Margaret Huertas. Died in Miami April 5, 2019. Predeceased by his first wife, Frances. Survived by his wife, Cecelia and children Douglas Huertas (Linda), Katharine Cordero (Brian), Sabrina Lawrence, Andrew Huertas (Jessalyn), Janet Shepherd (Thomas), and nine grand-children. He served as Captain in the U.S. Air Force, National Airlines, Pan American Airways and Delta Airlines. Lou loved his family, his church and baseball. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Catherine of Siena Church. Visitation held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12 from 4 to 8 P.M. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Saturday, April 13.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 7, 2019