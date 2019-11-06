Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis J. DeCarlo. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Martha Catholic Church 9301 Biscayne Blvd Miami Shores , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DECARLO, LOUIS J. Louis Joseph De Carlo passed away peacefully on November 3rd2019 surrounded by his loving family. Louis was born on May 9th, 1931 in White Plains, New York. His parents were Anthony and Jennie De Maio De Carlo. After the death of his mother in 1932, his father married Francis Toglia who raised Louis and his elder brother, Michael, as any caring mother would do. He attended Post Road School in White Plains and graduated from White Plains High School in 1948. He then joined the US Navy as a musician and served four years. His main duty station was aboard the aircraft carrier, Coral Sea, where he played clarinet and saxophone in the admiral's band. His final year was spent as a member of the Philadelphia Naval Base band. Discharged in 1952, he enrolled in New York University and in 1953, he transferred to the University of Miami where he obtained an AB in 1956 with a major in French and a minor in American history and Italian. In 1959, he was awarded his master's degree and began teaching French and American history at the Ransom School in Coconut Grove, Florida a preparatory school for boys. In 1966 he accepted a position at West Springfield High School in Springfield, VA where he taught French until his retirement in 1986. Lou was a dynamic and creative teacher and he is described as an inspiration in the classroom by several of his students whom he has kept in touch with throughout the years. He then joined the staff of Limbaugh Studio which specialized in yearbook photography and was the chief photographer for the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. In 1992, the studio was sold. While residing in VA with his life partner, Dempsey, he began to invest in real estate in the VA, DC and MD areas, an avocation which continued in the South Florida area until they completely retired in 2014. Louis was a member of the Surf Club, La Gorce Country Club and Miami Shores Country Club where he was usually seen sewen on the dance floor with one of his several friends at Miami social events. He had a love for the fine arts. His favorite past time was listening to his collection of classical recordings and operatic works. He had a great passion for music and enjoyed playing his organ daily. He practiced acts of kindness, always baking a cake to celebrate a friend's birthday or any special occasion. If you were ill or hospitalized, rest assured there would be a phone call or a card to let you know he was thinking of you. Vacation cruises and motor trips were always a part of the retirement years. The highlight period was in 1999 when Lou and Dempsey spent six month touring France and Italy where Louis was able to revisit the haunts of his Navy days. Louis is predeceased by his life partner for over 50 years, Dempsey Limbaugh, his mother Jennie De Maio De Carlo, his stepmother Francis Toglia De Carlo, his father Anthony De Carlo, his eldest brother Michael DeCarlo (Betty) and his youngest half-brother, Angelo DeCarlo (Rose). He is survived by his sister in laws Betty and Rose DeCarlo along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Viewing, from 6-8pm., Thursday, November 7th at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami, FL. 33161. Funeral Mass 10:00am.,Friday, November 8th at St Martha Catholic Church, 9301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138. Entombment: Our Lady of Mercy. The family of Louis DeCarlo would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the compassion and kindness to our loved one in his final days to the private caregivers of Emerald Elite and the nurses, doctors and clergy of Catholic Hospice in Miami, Florida.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Hospice of Miami.14875 NW 77thAvenue, Suite 100 Miami Lakes, FL

DECARLO, LOUIS J. Louis Joseph De Carlo passed away peacefully on November 3rd2019 surrounded by his loving family. Louis was born on May 9th, 1931 in White Plains, New York. His parents were Anthony and Jennie De Maio De Carlo. After the death of his mother in 1932, his father married Francis Toglia who raised Louis and his elder brother, Michael, as any caring mother would do. He attended Post Road School in White Plains and graduated from White Plains High School in 1948. He then joined the US Navy as a musician and served four years. His main duty station was aboard the aircraft carrier, Coral Sea, where he played clarinet and saxophone in the admiral's band. His final year was spent as a member of the Philadelphia Naval Base band. Discharged in 1952, he enrolled in New York University and in 1953, he transferred to the University of Miami where he obtained an AB in 1956 with a major in French and a minor in American history and Italian. In 1959, he was awarded his master's degree and began teaching French and American history at the Ransom School in Coconut Grove, Florida a preparatory school for boys. In 1966 he accepted a position at West Springfield High School in Springfield, VA where he taught French until his retirement in 1986. Lou was a dynamic and creative teacher and he is described as an inspiration in the classroom by several of his students whom he has kept in touch with throughout the years. He then joined the staff of Limbaugh Studio which specialized in yearbook photography and was the chief photographer for the Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. In 1992, the studio was sold. While residing in VA with his life partner, Dempsey, he began to invest in real estate in the VA, DC and MD areas, an avocation which continued in the South Florida area until they completely retired in 2014. Louis was a member of the Surf Club, La Gorce Country Club and Miami Shores Country Club where he was usually seen sewen on the dance floor with one of his several friends at Miami social events. He had a love for the fine arts. His favorite past time was listening to his collection of classical recordings and operatic works. He had a great passion for music and enjoyed playing his organ daily. He practiced acts of kindness, always baking a cake to celebrate a friend's birthday or any special occasion. If you were ill or hospitalized, rest assured there would be a phone call or a card to let you know he was thinking of you. Vacation cruises and motor trips were always a part of the retirement years. The highlight period was in 1999 when Lou and Dempsey spent six month touring France and Italy where Louis was able to revisit the haunts of his Navy days. Louis is predeceased by his life partner for over 50 years, Dempsey Limbaugh, his mother Jennie De Maio De Carlo, his stepmother Francis Toglia De Carlo, his father Anthony De Carlo, his eldest brother Michael DeCarlo (Betty) and his youngest half-brother, Angelo DeCarlo (Rose). He is survived by his sister in laws Betty and Rose DeCarlo along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Viewing, from 6-8pm., Thursday, November 7th at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami, FL. 33161. Funeral Mass 10:00am.,Friday, November 8th at St Martha Catholic Church, 9301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Shores, FL 33138. Entombment: Our Lady of Mercy. The family of Louis DeCarlo would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the compassion and kindness to our loved one in his final days to the private caregivers of Emerald Elite and the nurses, doctors and clergy of Catholic Hospice in Miami, Florida.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Hospice of Miami.14875 NW 77thAvenue, Suite 100 Miami Lakes, FL 33014www.catholichospice.org Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000 Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy NYU Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close