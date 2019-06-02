Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis M. Jepeway Jr.. View Sign Service Information Van Orsdel - Coral Gables 4600 SW 8th St. Coral Gables , FL 33134 (305)-446-4412 Send Flowers Obituary

JEPEWAY, LOUIS M., JR. Died Sunday, May 26, 2019 of cardiac arrest. He was 76 and a lifelong resident of Miami. Born to Louis Sr. and Frances Jepeway, he earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree from the University of Florida, then went into practice with his father. During 50 years of legal practice, Jepeway was known for his dogged, quirky and intellectual pursuit of justice, often handling civil rights and death penalty cases. He was a long-time board member of the ACLU Miami chapter. Jepeway is survived by his life partner of 32 years, Patricia "Trish" Myer of Coral Gables, and 10 first cousins. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations in Jepeway's memory to the ACLU Foundation of Florida, Legal Services of Greater Miami and Americans for Immigrant Justice. A visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. June 10 at the Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapel, 4600 SW Eighth St., in Coral Gables. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 11 at St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church, 3475 SW 17th St., Miami.

