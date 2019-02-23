Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Collins. View Sign

COLLINS, LOUISE. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Louise Collins, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Louise and her late husband, Kevin, are Doctors of Philanthropy in the Society of Mount Sinai and members of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. Kevin and Louise Collins also are part of the Legacy Circle. After a successful career on Wall Street, they made South Florida their second home. For over two decades, the couple supported Mount Sinai. "Louise and Kevin had the vision to leave a legacy of giving through their support of Mount Sinai as well as other charities. Mount Sinai is very grateful for their generosity," commented Steven D. Sonenreich, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Medical Center. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Louise Collins' family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

