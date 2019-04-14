LOMAS, LOUISE ELIZABETH, 84, Retired Secretary-Treasurer, Lillie C Evans Elementary School, passed away on April 11, 2019. She is survived by her one brother and two sisters; other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, March 17th from 11:00am., -1:00pm., with service to follow at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home-Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Elizabeth Lomas.
GREGG L MASON FUNERAL HOME
10936 NE 6TH AVENUE
Miami, FL 33161
(305) 757-9000
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019