Ullman, Louise Virginia has died at age 94 of natural causes. Born October 23, 1925 in Miami. Parents Roy and Stella Parker were from Georgia. She had 5 siblings with whom she was always close. She attended Jackson High School and worked for the navy during WWII. In 1948, she married Charles D. Ullman, recent Annapolis graduate. They were married 57 years and raised 4 children. She graduated from Miami-Dade Jr. College and was an R.N. at Baptist Hospital for 18 years. He was a finance director at the Univ of Miami. After retiring, they traveled and spent summers in NC. She is survived by her 4 children, Charles, Jr. (wife Gayla), Daniel, Margaret and Gregory; by grandchildren, Jennifer Louise Bame (husband Will Payne), Luis Rodriguez and Matthew Ullman; and one great grandchild, Oberon Payne.



