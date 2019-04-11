Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LOURDES LULU MACIÁ. View Sign

LOURDES "LULU" MACIÁ



A longtime resident of Coral Gables passed away Wednesday, April 3rd at the age of 64 after battling cancer. She graduated from Coral Gables High School, attended Auburn University and loved her "War Eagles".



Born in Havana, Cuba to Roberto Maciá y Vinent and Maria (Mariita) Gutiérrez Maciá. Survived by her husband Stephen Chad Hopkins, her sisters Maria Elena Maciá Black, Beatrice Maciá Gutiérrez and Sylvia Maciá Shafiezadeh, 29 nephews and nieces, who adored her.



Lulu was engaged in the Real Estate and Insurance Syndication industries helping found "The Insurance Exchange of the Americas" in Miami. Later, she leveraged her expertise in business management with her love of boating as a successful co-owner of both a yacht brokerage company and marine services corporation.



She loved her equestrian pursuits, Dressage competitions and owned an Arabian racing stallion, Mordred. Rowing was a passion leading to her co-founding the first women's rowing team at Miami Rowing Club. Lulu went on to be one of the principal organizers of the Miami Master's Rowing Regatta of the USRA. She was a voracious reader fueling a life long quest for knowledge.



Regardless of her accomplishments and community service what Lulu will be remembered for most of all is the wide-open smile that she shared liberally. It brightened any room she was in. Her splendid generosity towards others and fierce courage of her convictions, these are the hallmarks of her character and her impact on those blessed to be around her.



A story from when Lulu was about six years old epitomizes her strength of will and protectiveness of others. Sitting at a family meal Castro's thugs burst in. Machine guns drawn, proceeding to try to force her mother into her parent's bedroom with ill intent. Lulu knew that no one was allowed in her parent's bedroom and so hurled her knife at the "soldiers". Missing his head by inch embedding itself in the wall. All guns leveled on her. Luckily, her mother was able to defuse the situation and no one else was harmed.



Lulu was selflessly devoted to those she loved and we will all be challenged to live up to the example she set for us of love, honor, and servant leadership.



Her Funeral Mass with ashes present will be held Saturday, April 13th, promptly at 12:30 PM at St. Raymond Catholic Church, 3475 SW 17th Street, Miami, FL 33145.



The family will receive friends immediately following the Mass in the "Cristo Rey" Salon at the Church.

