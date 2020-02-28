Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lourdes Whittington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lourdes Whittington In loving memory of Lourdes Whittington, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, teacher, and friend. Lourdes Whittington, of Tavernier, FL, and Newland, NC, passed away on February 25, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Miami, FL after nearly a year long battle with cancer. She was 71. Born in Sagua La Grande, Cuba, Lourdes left Cuba as a teenager with her late parents, Alberto and Zenaida Raphaël, and brothers, Alberto and Alex, for Jacksonville, FL in 1965. She studied Education at the University of Florida where she also received her Master of Science degree in Education. She went on to teach Algebra, AP Calculus, and AP Computer Science while she pioneered the Technology Department at Miami Sunset Senior High School. She later developed award-winning technology curricula for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She loved dancing, celebrated the arts, was an avid hiker, and treasured walks in the park with her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Whittington, her sons, Nik and Bryan, her daughters-in-law, Michelle and Mónica, her two beloved granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda, her brother, Alberto Raphaël and his wife, Miriam, as well as family in Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the , a cause close to her heart and all those who loved her:

