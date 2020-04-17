Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lovell Sweeting Marjory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sweeting, Marjory Lovell , 83, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida, joining her husband, Gerald Levern Sweeting, who died on March 19, 2019. Lovell was born in Plant City, Florida, on May 22, 1936. She graduated with a GED from Coral Gables Senior High School in 1955. Lovell was married to her beloved soulmate, Levern, for 64 years. They began their relationship as middle school pen pals, with a mail boat delivering letters between Miami, Florida, and Hope Town, Abaco, in the Bahamas. The couple married in Nassau on December 26, 1954, and had their formal wedding in Miami on June 25, 1955. They lived in both Florida and the Bahamas, spending 34 "golden years" as residents of Key Largo. Lovell is survived by her son, Dr. Larry Sweeting, and daughter, Linda C. Sweeting, Esq.; grandchildren, Charles Morehead IV and wife, Ashley Glenn Morehead, Parker Morehead, Chandler Lovelle, and Luke Sweeting; great grandchildren, Daphne & Magnolia Morehead; her eldest brother, Frank Calhoun and wife, Pat; her sister-in-law, Nancy Calhoun; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ossie Lee and Eunice Calhoun, and her younger brother, Melvin Calhoun. Our mother's joy was loving and caring for her home, children, family, and friends. Her greatest legacy was loving us. She ended each encounter with: "I love you more!"; and no doubt she did. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the or the . A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, as follows: Viewing: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Service: 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m. Private Graveside Service to immediately follow at Miami Memorial Park. Social distancing measures will be observed. Please find further information and the webcast on-line at

Sweeting, Marjory Lovell , 83, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida, joining her husband, Gerald Levern Sweeting, who died on March 19, 2019. Lovell was born in Plant City, Florida, on May 22, 1936. She graduated with a GED from Coral Gables Senior High School in 1955. Lovell was married to her beloved soulmate, Levern, for 64 years. They began their relationship as middle school pen pals, with a mail boat delivering letters between Miami, Florida, and Hope Town, Abaco, in the Bahamas. The couple married in Nassau on December 26, 1954, and had their formal wedding in Miami on June 25, 1955. They lived in both Florida and the Bahamas, spending 34 "golden years" as residents of Key Largo. Lovell is survived by her son, Dr. Larry Sweeting, and daughter, Linda C. Sweeting, Esq.; grandchildren, Charles Morehead IV and wife, Ashley Glenn Morehead, Parker Morehead, Chandler Lovelle, and Luke Sweeting; great grandchildren, Daphne & Magnolia Morehead; her eldest brother, Frank Calhoun and wife, Pat; her sister-in-law, Nancy Calhoun; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ossie Lee and Eunice Calhoun, and her younger brother, Melvin Calhoun. Our mother's joy was loving and caring for her home, children, family, and friends. Her greatest legacy was loving us. She ended each encounter with: "I love you more!"; and no doubt she did. The family suggests that memorials may be made to the or the . A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, 2020, as follows: Viewing: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Service: 11:30a.m.-12:30 p.m. Private Graveside Service to immediately follow at Miami Memorial Park. Social distancing measures will be observed. Please find further information and the webcast on-line at https://www.vanorsdel.com/obituaries/Lovell-Sweeting/ Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.