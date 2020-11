Or Copy this URL to Share

Loveria Latimer Josey

August 23, 2020

Miami, Florida - We are saddened to announce the passing of Deaconess Loveria Latimer Josey, a wonderful person and friend. She is survived by her son, James Jr., 4 grandchildren, and many relatives, especially her close cousins in Jacksonville, Florida, Juanita and Sharon. She will be remembered lovingly and forever.





