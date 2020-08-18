1/2
Lucille Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Cohen, 87, passed away, at her home in Weston, FL on August 12, 2020, with her family by her side. Lucille was born in the Bronx, NY February 1, 1933 to Abraham and Jean Walter. The Family lived on Miami Beach from 1945 until her graduation from Miami Beach Sr. High School in 1951. She met the love of her life, Herb Cohen, at the University of Miami and graduated in 1954. They were married on Miami Beach in 1956 and lived in South Florida for 66 years. Lucille was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, E.V. Walter and is survived by her husband and sons Stephen, Jeffrey (Fiona), Kenny (Michele) and grand children Kierstin, Max, Hannah Fridl (Jason), Victoria and Mikaela. She was devoted to her family and all of her dear friends. She was a gentle soul who was loved by everyone she came in contact with throughout her life. A Zoom memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Temple Dor Dorim at www.dordorim.org, Temple Ramat Shalom at www.ramatshalom.org or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved