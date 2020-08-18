Lucille Cohen, 87, passed away, at her home in Weston, FL on August 12, 2020, with her family by her side. Lucille was born in the Bronx, NY February 1, 1933 to Abraham and Jean Walter. The Family lived on Miami Beach from 1945 until her graduation from Miami Beach Sr. High School in 1951. She met the love of her life, Herb Cohen, at the University of Miami and graduated in 1954. They were married on Miami Beach in 1956 and lived in South Florida for 66 years. Lucille was predeceased by her parents and by her brother, E.V. Walter and is survived by her husband and sons Stephen, Jeffrey (Fiona), Kenny (Michele) and grand children Kierstin, Max, Hannah Fridl (Jason), Victoria and Mikaela. She was devoted to her family and all of her dear friends. She was a gentle soul who was loved by everyone she came in contact with throughout her life. A Zoom memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Temple Dor Dorim at www.dordorim.org
, Temple Ramat Shalom at www.ramatshalom.org
or the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org/involved/donate