Beloved wife of Anthony F Verzi Sr (d 2019), mother to Anthony F Verzi Jr (Karen), Ann F McCann (Bruce McCann, d 2011), Cynthia V Farthing (Scotty Farthing) and Christine M Barth (Francis Barth). Lucille left a legacy of nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be privately held.



